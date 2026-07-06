U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Thrasher Stallard, left, 341st Missile Wing command chief, and Maj. Joshua Stallard, Malmstrom Medical Group diagnostics and therapeutic flight commander, walk alongside their children and fellow Airmen during a parade in Great Falls, Montana, July 4, 2026. Malmstrom Airmen joined Great Falls residents in celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9799708
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-PI908-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|873.6 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.