374 AW commander completes final flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, flies over the installation during his final flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The flight marked the conclusion of his tenure as commander of the 374 AW and honored his service and leadership during his assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)