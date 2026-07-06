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    374 AW commander completes final flight [Image 5 of 7]

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    374 AW commander completes final flight

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The patch of U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney rests on the wall in the heritage room of the 36th Airlift Squadron following his final flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The final flight, also known as a fini flight, is an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9798325
    VIRIN: 260708-F-LX373-1206
    Resolution: 4137x2753
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 AW commander completes final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight

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    C-130J Super Hercules
    Fini Flight
    374th Airlift Wing
    Commander
    Flight

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