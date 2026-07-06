The patch of U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney rests on the wall in the heritage room of the 36th Airlift Squadron following his final flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The final flight, also known as a fini flight, is an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 03:20
|Photo ID:
|9798325
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-LX373-1206
|Resolution:
|4137x2753
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW commander completes final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.