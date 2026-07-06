374 AW commander completes final flight

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The patch of U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney rests on the wall in the heritage room of the 36th Airlift Squadron following his final flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The final flight, also known as a fini flight, is an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)