U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a group photo following his final flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The final flight, also known as a fini flight, is an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 03:20
|Photo ID:
|9798322
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-LX373-1120
|Resolution:
|4837x3218
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW commander completes final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.