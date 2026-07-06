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    374 AW commander completes final flight [Image 4 of 7]

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    374 AW commander completes final flight

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, prepares to exit the cockpit after his final flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The flight marked the conclusion of his tenure as commander of the 374 AW and honored his service and leadership during his assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9798324
    VIRIN: 260708-F-LX373-1176
    Resolution: 5630x3746
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 AW commander completes final flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight
    374 AW commander completes final flight

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    TAGS

    C-130J Super Hercules
    Fini Flight
    374th Airlift Wing
    Commander
    Flight

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