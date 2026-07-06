374 AW commander completes final flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, participates in a traditional final flight celebration following his landing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2026. The final flight, also known as a fini flight, is an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)