Mississippi Army National Guard commander shakes hands with Soldiers after supporting America 250

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joshua Williams, left, commander, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, shakes hands with Soldiers outside of the Great American State Fair after the Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)