U.S. Army Pfc. Sindy Berduo, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, poses for a photo at the Great American State Fair during the Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:48
|Photo ID:
|9798047
|VIRIN:
|260705-Z-LK770-1148
|Resolution:
|5823x3882
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.