Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Guthrie, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, poses for a photo at the Great American State Fair during the Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)