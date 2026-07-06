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    Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair [Image 30 of 32]

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    Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Staff Sgt. Carl W. Fallon, Master Sgt. Mark Ciesielski, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Butters, all assigned to the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol while clearing members of the public out of the Great American State Fair after the Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:48
    Photo ID: 9798059
    VIRIN: 260705-Z-LK770-1213
    Resolution: 6597x4398
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fireworks fill the skies over Washington, D.C. during America 250
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support America 250 at the Great American State Fair
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    Mississippi Army National Guard commander shakes hands with Soldiers after supporting America 250

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    TAGS

    MSARNG
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom 250

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