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Mississippi National Guard Soldiers conduct crowd control operations alongside other law enforcement agencies after the Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)