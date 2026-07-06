Mississippi National Guard Soldiers conduct crowd control operations alongside other law enforcement agencies after the Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:48
|Photo ID:
|9798054
|VIRIN:
|260705-Z-LK770-1190
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen support as thousands leave after Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.