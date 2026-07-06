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    Thousands leave after Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks [Image 27 of 32]

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    Thousands leave after Salute to America Celebration &amp; Fireworks

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Crowds leave after the Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:48
    Photo ID: 9798053
    VIRIN: 260705-Z-LK770-1185
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thousands leave after Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MSARNG
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom 250

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