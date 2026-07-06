374th AW commander visits local leaders

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gifts a sake bottle and cup set to Toshiharu Hiramatsu, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Senior Director of U.S. Military Relations Division, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Japan, June 29, 2026. Yokota Air Base plays a strong role in helping maintain the U.S. and Japan alliance, which improves the ability to maintain safe and stable air and space dominance throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Sustaining good relations with local leaders allows Yokota to operate to the best of its ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)