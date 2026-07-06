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    374th AW commander visits local leaders [Image 5 of 7]

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    374th AW commander visits local leaders

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives a gift from Toshiharu Hiramatsu, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Senior Director of U.S. Military Relations Division, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Japan, June 29, 2026. Yokota Air Base plays a strong role in helping maintain the U.S. and Japan alliance, which improves the ability to maintain safe and stable air and space dominance throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Sustaining good relations with local leaders allows Yokota to operate to the best of its ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9796078
    VIRIN: 260629-F-FN020-1069
    Resolution: 5962x3975
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374th AW commander visits local leaders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders

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    TMG
    NKDB
    Japan
    Yokota

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