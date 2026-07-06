374th AW commander visits local leaders

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives a gift from Toshiharu Hiramatsu, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Senior Director of U.S. Military Relations Division, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Japan, June 29, 2026. Yokota Air Base plays a strong role in helping maintain the U.S. and Japan alliance, which improves the ability to maintain safe and stable air and space dominance throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Sustaining good relations with local leaders allows Yokota to operate to the best of its ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)