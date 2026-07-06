U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives a gift from Toshiharu Hiramatsu, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Senior Director of U.S. Military Relations Division, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Japan, June 29, 2026. Yokota Air Base plays a strong role in helping maintain the U.S. and Japan alliance, which improves the ability to maintain safe and stable air and space dominance throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Sustaining good relations with local leaders allows Yokota to operate to the best of its ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9796078
|VIRIN:
|260629-F-FN020-1069
|Resolution:
|5962x3975
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th AW commander visits local leaders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.