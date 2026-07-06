374th AW commander visits local leaders

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, converses with Makoto Ikeda, director general of the North Kanto Defense Bureau, at the North Kanto Defense Bureau, Japan, June 29, 2026. Yokota Air Base plays a strong role in helping maintain the U.S. and Japan alliance, which improves the ability to maintain safe and stable air and space dominance throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Sustaining good relations with local leaders allows Yokota to operate to the best of its ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)