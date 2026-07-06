374th AW commander visits local leaders

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Toshiharu Hiramatsu, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Senior Director of U.S. Military Relations Division, receives a sake bottle and cup set from U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Japan, June 29, 2026. The U.S. and Japan alliance is the cornerstone of regional security in the Indo-Pacific, and fostering strong relationships with local leaders helps strengthen that partnership, enabling Yokota Air Base to continue supporting safe, stable, and effective operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)