374th AW commander visits local leaders

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gifts a pin to Makoto Ikeda, director general of the North Kanto Defense Bureau, at the North Kanto Defense Bureau, Japan, June 29, 2026. The U.S. and Japan alliance is the cornerstone of allied security interests in Asia and is founded on shared interests and values in regional stability, political, economic and personal freedoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9796074
|VIRIN:
|260629-F-FN020-1039
|Resolution:
|6381x4254
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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