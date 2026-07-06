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    374th AW commander visits local leaders [Image 2 of 7]

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    374th AW commander visits local leaders

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gifts a pin to Makoto Ikeda, director general of the North Kanto Defense Bureau, at the North Kanto Defense Bureau, Japan, June 29, 2026. The U.S. and Japan alliance is the cornerstone of allied security interests in Asia and is founded on shared interests and values in regional stability, political, economic and personal freedoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 01:55
    Photo ID: 9796074
    VIRIN: 260629-F-FN020-1039
    Resolution: 6381x4254
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374th AW commander visits local leaders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders
    374th AW commander visits local leaders

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    TMG
    NKDB
    Japan
    Yokota

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