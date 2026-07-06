149 CES Deployment for Training

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Tamez, a structural apprentice for the 149th Civil Engineering Squadron, drills a screw attaching a metal frame during construction of a fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 1, 2026. The project was part of a Deployment for Training to ensure Airmen have the skills they need for overseas assignments while supporting important projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)