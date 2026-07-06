149 CES Deployment for Training

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U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kristofor Beelby, left, an electrical systems technician for the 149th Civil Engineer Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Corbin Murphy, an electrical systems specialist for the 149th CES, removes a metal conduit during construction of a fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 1, 2026. The 149th CES has annual Deployments for Training to learn necessary skills for assignments both in garrison and deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)