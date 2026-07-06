149 CES Deployment for Training

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Simeon Hobro, an electrical systems specialist for the 149th Civil Engineering Squadron, teaches Staff Sgt. Jose Lopez, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician (HVACR) for the 149th CES, where to connect receptacles during construction of fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 1, 2026. The 149th CES has Deployments for Training every year to ensure Airmen have the necessary skills for duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)