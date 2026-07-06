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    149 CES Deployment for Training [Image 6 of 8]

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    149 CES Deployment for Training

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Simeon Hobro, an electrical systems specialist for the 149th Civil Engineering Squadron, teaches Staff Sgt. Jose Lopez, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician (HVACR) for the 149th CES, where to connect receptacles during construction of fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 1, 2026. The 149th CES has Deployments for Training every year to ensure Airmen have the necessary skills for duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9795946
    VIRIN: 260701-Z-GK303-1080
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 149 CES Deployment for Training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    149 CES Deployment for Training
    149 CES Deployment for Training

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