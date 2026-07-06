149 CES Deployment for Training

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ciara Brewer, left, a structural journeyman for the 149th Civil Engineering Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Rosa Maruri, an engineer craftsman for the 149th CES, holds a chalk line during construction of a fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 1, 2026. The 149th CES has Deployments for Training every year to ensure Airmen have the necessary skills for duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)