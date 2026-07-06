149 CES Deployment for Training

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward George, an electrical systems non-commissioned officer in charge for the 149th Civil Engineering Squadron, makes revisions to architectural plans during construction of a fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 1, 2026. The 149th CES has annual Deployments for Training to learn necessary skills for assignments both in garrison and deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)