U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robbie Hansen, a structural construction specialist for the 149th Civil Engineering Squadron, uses a miter saw during construction of a fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 1, 2026. The project was part of a Deployment for Training to ensure Airmen have the skills they need for overseas assignments while supporting important projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 00:02
|Photo ID:
|9795951
|VIRIN:
|260701-Z-GK303-1096
|Resolution:
|5784x3856
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149 CES Deployment for Training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.