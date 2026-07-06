U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malik Starling, a structures technician assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, smooths concrete at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, July 2, 2026. Every phase of the project contributed to developing the technical proficiency required for future contingency engineering missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:46
|Photo ID:
|9795154
|VIRIN:
|260702-Z-BW353-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Miranda Parnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.