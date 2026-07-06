169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron lay concrete at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, July 2, 2026. The training mission enhanced engineering readiness while reducing the cost of infrastructure improvements through military labor and expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)