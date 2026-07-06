U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron lay concrete at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, July 2, 2026. The training mission enhanced engineering readiness while reducing the cost of infrastructure improvements through military labor and expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:46
|Photo ID:
|9795152
|VIRIN:
|260702-Z-BW353-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Miranda Parnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.