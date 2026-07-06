169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron lay concrete at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, July 2, 2026. The project reinforced expeditionary engineering capabilities by placing Airmen in a realistic construction environment that mirrored deployed mission requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)