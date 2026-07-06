U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron lay concrete at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, July 2, 2026. Deployment for Training allows Airmen to refine mission-essential skills through real construction projects that deliver lasting value to Department of Defense facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:46
|Photo ID:
|9795149
|VIRIN:
|260702-Z-BW353-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Miranda Parnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.