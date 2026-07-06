169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron lay concrete at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, July 2, 2026. Deployment for Training allows Airmen to refine mission-essential skills through real construction projects that deliver lasting value to Department of Defense facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)