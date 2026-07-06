169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron lay concrete at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, July 2, 2026. Working on active construction projects gave Airmen experience with timelines, coordination and equipment similar to those encountered during contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)