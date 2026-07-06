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    169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT [Image 3 of 6]

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    169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT

    SEWARD, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron lay concrete at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, July 2, 2026. Working on active construction projects gave Airmen experience with timelines, coordination and equipment similar to those encountered during contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:46
    Photo ID: 9795151
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-BW353-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: SEWARD, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Miranda Parnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT

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    Deployment For Training
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Seward Military Resort
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Alaska DFT

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