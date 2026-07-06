169th CES Airmen advance construction projects during Alaska DFT

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron lay concrete at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, July 2, 2026. The project improved critical infrastructure while providing realistic, hands-on training that prepares Airmen to execute engineering missions in deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)