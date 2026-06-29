1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Grabill, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band, smiles for a photo during an interview held prior to the band’s U.S. Independence Day concert held during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The performance honored the United States' 250th anniversary of independence and celebrated the enduring partnership between the United States and Estonia while connecting audiences through music. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)