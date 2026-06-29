All because of a french horn

Photo By Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Grabill, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band, smiles for a photo during an interview held prior to the band’s U.S. Independence Day concert held during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The performance honored the United States' 250th anniversary of independence and celebrated the enduring partnership between the United States and Estonia while connecting audiences through music. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Grabill, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 1st...... read more read more

Long before it became his profession, the french horn was already part of Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Grabill’s life. 25 years ago, Grabill, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band, turned this passion into a military career. He couldn’t have known it then, but that french horn would take him across continents, place him before presidents and European royalty and even end up on a stage in southern Estonia celebrating music, partnership and the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence.

On July 4, 2026, the 1st Infantry Division Band performed during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia. The music carried far beyond the concert stage as rally cars rumbled by after their first race. Families, motorsport fans and members of the local community paused to listen as the rock band celebrated the U.S. Independence Day while honoring the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Estonia.

For Grabill, this performance was another reminder of why military music matters.

“One of the big things that has really stood out to me is the love of music and the arts that the Estonian people have,” said Grabill. “When you’re able to perform for a community and people that really enjoy what you’re providing, it makes the job a lot more fun.”

The concert highlighted the friendship held between the two nations through a language that required no translation.

“If there is one thing we can all agree on, it’s the fact that we all like music,” said Grabill. “We will celebrate over our joy and love of music. And by doing that, it brings us together closer as partners and communities.”

Grabill’s path to the stage began in 2001, when he enlisted in the Army Reserve Band. 10 years later, he transitioned to active duty and continued a career that has taken him around the globe.

“Being able to put on this uniform, of which I’m very proud, and being able to go out and do my job, of which I love, brings this all together for me,” said Grabill. “When I see the smiles on peoples faces as we play, as I talk to people in the community, it brings it home more that I have a fantastic career and the Army is providing me the opportunity to connect with people through music.”

That connection was evident throughout the band’s performance in Võru. As race fans gathered for one of Estonia’s premier rally events, the band’s setlist drew people closer to the stage, creating moments of shared celebration between Soldiers serving overseas and the Estonian community.

The performance demonstrated how military musicians contribute to strengthening alliances in ways that extend beyond traditional engagements. Through familiar songs, conversations, photos after the show and simple moments of shared enjoyment, the band reinforced a partnership built on mutual respect and cultural exchanges.

“My career has taken me all over the world,” said Grabill. “I’ve played in Korea, Kosovo, Afghanistan, all over Europe and even parts of Africa, all because I play the french horn.”

After a quarter of a century in uniform, countless miles traveled and performances around the world, it isn't the destinations that define his career as much as the people he meets along the way.

And it all started with a french horn.