1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia

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U.S. Army Warrant Officer Bridget Olenik, the commander of the 1st Infantry Division Band, sings on stage during the band’s U.S. Independence Day concert held during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The event underscored the enduring partnership between the United States and Estonia by bringing people together through a shared appreciation of music. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)