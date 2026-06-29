1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia

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U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Yauger, a guitarist and vocalist assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band, performs a guitar solo during their U.S. Independence Day concert held during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The performance honored the United States' 250th anniversary of independence by celebrating the nation's history while strengthening connections between American and Estonian audiences through music. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)