1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia

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U.S. Army Sgt. Carlos Dela, a saxophone player assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band, performs on stage during their U.S. Independence Day concert held during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The concert reflected the shared values and enduring friendship between the United States and Estonia, demonstrating how music can connect people beyond words. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)