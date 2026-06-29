1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia

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Rally cars drive toward the start line of the second race iteration during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The South-Estonia Rally is an annual race held in Estonia as part of the Estonian Rally Championship. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)