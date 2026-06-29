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    1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia [Image 6 of 6]

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    1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia

    ESTONIA

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Rally cars drive toward the start line of the second race iteration during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The South-Estonia Rally is an annual race held in Estonia as part of the Estonian Rally Championship. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 08:30
    Photo ID: 9794534
    VIRIN: 260704-A-AZ941-1209
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia
    1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia
    1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia
    1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia
    1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia
    1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia

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    VCorps, StrongerTogether, 196Sharpshooters, 1ID Band, AtlanticResolve, America250

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