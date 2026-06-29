Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith addresses attendees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s change of command ceremony Friday, June 26, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Smith, who served as the brigade's from June 2024 to June 2026, relinquished command during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9794477
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-AD638-1020
|Resolution:
|5277x3518
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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