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    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB [Image 4 of 6]

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    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, addresses attendees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s change of command ceremony Friday, June 26, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. During the ceremony U.S. Army Col. Crystal D. Ernst accepts command of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. Norrie presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 04:43
    Photo ID: 9794475
    VIRIN: 260626-A-AD638-1018
    Resolution: 5457x3638
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

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    2SIGBDE
    Change of Command Ceremony

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