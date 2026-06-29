Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

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Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, addresses attendees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s change of command ceremony Friday, June 26, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. During the ceremony U.S. Army Col. Crystal D. Ernst accepts command of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. Norrie presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)