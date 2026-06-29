Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

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U.S. Army Col. Crystal D. Ernst addresses attendees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s change of command ceremony Friday, June 26, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Ernst accepted command of the brigade responsible for delivering integrated, interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. Before her current assignment, Ernst served as the chief of plans and engineering, J6, U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)