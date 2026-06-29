(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith relinquishes command of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a ceremony Friday, June 26, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presided over the ceremony. Smith served as the brigade’s commander from June 2024 to June 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 04:44
    Photo ID: 9794473
    VIRIN: 260626-A-AD638-1015
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ernst takes command of 2d TSB [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2SIGBDE
    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command
    Change of Command Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery