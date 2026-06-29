Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

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U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith relinquishes command of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a ceremony Friday, June 26, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presided over the ceremony. Smith served as the brigade’s commander from June 2024 to June 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)