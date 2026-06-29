Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

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U.S. Army Col. Crystal D. Ernst, (left), accepts command of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a ceremony Friday, June 26, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presided over the ceremony. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated, interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. Before her current assignment, Ernst served as the chief of plans and engineering, J6, U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)