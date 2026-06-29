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    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB [Image 1 of 6]

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    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Members of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade participate in a change of command ceremony, Friday, June 26, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. U.S. Army Col. Crystal D. Ernst took command of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade during the ceremony. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated, interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 04:43
    Photo ID: 9794474
    VIRIN: 260626-A-AD638-1011
    Resolution: 6525x4350
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ernst takes command of 2d TSB [Image 6 of 6], by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB
    Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

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    2SIGBDE
    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command
    Change of Command Ceremony

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