Ernst takes command of 2d TSB

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Members of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade participate in a change of command ceremony, Friday, June 26, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. U.S. Army Col. Crystal D. Ernst took command of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade during the ceremony. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated, interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)