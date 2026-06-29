A firework show was displayed at the end of the first day of Foster Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 4, 2026. Foster Festival honored America’s 250th birthday celebration throughout the festival. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Dulce Alvarez Lemus)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9794322
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-QW445-1477
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Foster Festival 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Dulce Alvarez Lemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.