Foster Festival 2026

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Aloe Blacc performs live music during Foster Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 4, 2026. Aloe Blacc is an American singer and songwriter, best known for hits “I Need a Dollar” and “The Man.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Dulce Alvarez Lemus)