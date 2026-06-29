Aloe Blacc performs live music during Foster Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 4, 2026. Aloe Blacc is an American singer and songwriter, best known for hits “I Need a Dollar” and “The Man.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Dulce Alvarez Lemus)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9794321
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-QW445-1465
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Foster Festival 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Dulce Alvarez Lemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.