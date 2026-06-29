Foster Festival 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Festival attendees pose for a picture in a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during Foster Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 4, 2026. The festival was held to promote U.S.-Japan community relations with food, live music, and games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Dulce Alvarez Lemus)