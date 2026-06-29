Foster Festival 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bradley Leddy and Col. Marc Walker, the senior enlisted leader and commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, introduce the entertainment headline during Foster Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 4, 2026. The festival was held to promote U.S.-Japan community relations with food, live music, and games. Leddy is a native of Georgia. Walker is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Dulce Alvarez Lemus)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9794311
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-QW445-1220
|Resolution:
|4743x3794
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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