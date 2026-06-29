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    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis [Image 8 of 8]

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    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260704-N-EH855-1162 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 4, 2026) – Uriah Aguon, a reporter from Pacific Daily News, right, interviews retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Riggs in front of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) for the U.S. 250th birthday, July 4, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of four fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 07:19
    Photo ID: 9792105
    VIRIN: 260704-N-EH855-1162
    Resolution: 8183x5455
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis

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    TAGS

    USS Annapolis
    SSN 760
    SUBPAC
    PacificSubs
    Submarine
    Guam

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