Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis

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260704-N-EH855-1128 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 4, 2026) – Lt. James Caliva, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, left, presents the national ensign to retired Cmdr. Allan Riggs after morning colors for the U.S. 250th birthday, July 4, 2026. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)