Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis

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NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 4, 2026) – U.S. Sailors assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), Cmdr. Allan Riggs, center, and his family, salute the national ensign during morning colors on Annapolis' gangway for the U.S. 250th birthday, July 4, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of four fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)