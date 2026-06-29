The Legacy Continues: Retired Submariner Returns to Guam 50 Years Later

Fifty years after raising the national colors in Guam for America’s bicentennial, retired Navy Cmdr. Allan Riggs returned to the island July 4 to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday alongside a new generation of submariners.



Riggs has now participated in morning colors from Guam during both America’s 200th and 250th birthday celebrations, a distinction spanning half a century of submarine history.



Now 77, Riggs stood alongside the duty officer aboard Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) as the national ensign was raised over the submarine.



“I served proudly for 27 years,” said Riggs. “I’m proud of the country, I’m proud of where it’s going, and I’m honored to be able to do this.”



On July 4, 1976, then-Lt. j.g. Riggs was serving as the duty officer aboard George Washington-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Theodore Roosevelt (SSBN 600) in Guam. That morning, he had the distinct honor of raising the national colors in recognition of America’s bicentennial.



Serving in what he described as “a symbolic location,” Theodore Roosevelt was the first submarine to raise the colors that historic morning in Guam, where America’s day begins.



“It will remain one of the most profound privileges of my career to have executed morning colors on that historic morning in such a symbolically significant location,” said Riggs.



Exactly 50 years later, Riggs returned to the same island to honor that moment and help mark another milestone in the nation’s history.



When Riggs approached Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 with the idea of returning to Guam for the historic anniversary, Capt. Neil Steinhagen immediately recognized the significance of the occasion.



“Having Cmdr. Riggs as a guest aboard Annapolis was an easy decision to support,” said Steinhagen. “We often look back on our history and ask what has carried our nation and our Navy forward. Moments like this provide the answer. Morning colors is a tradition observed every day, but on the Fourth of July, the flag represents the freedom generations before us fought to secure and the promise today’s Sailors have volunteered to defend. By standing together aboard Annapolis on America’s 250th birthday, we united the legacy of those who came before us with the future leaders who will carry that fighting spirit forward.”



For Riggs, returning to the place where he marked the nation’s bicentennial offered an opportunity to connect two generations of submariners and reflect on a lifetime of service.



A native of Ohio, he arrived on the island Friday after making the journey back to Guam for the anniversary.



“When I discovered I probably could get to Guam and do it to celebrate the 200th birthday and the 250th birthday is a rare opportunity and I couldn't pass it up and it's been an honor to do this and I served proudly for 27 years and I'm proud of the country.” This is a deeply meaningful opportunity to honor the enduring traditions of the Submarine Force, reflect on my service and pay tribute to the ongoing legacy of naval excellence in the Pacific,” said Riggs.



Following morning colors, the color detail presented Riggs with the flag flown aboard Annapolis. Lt. Cmdr. Derrick Simmons, the submarine’s executive officer, also presented him with a commemorative flag certificate honoring the lasting example of his service.



The certificate recognized that “Cmdr. Riggs’ presence serves as a lasting reminder that while generations of submariners may change, their devotion to duty, honor and country remains eternal.”



The moment represented more than a celebration of the nation’s birthday. It served as a reminder that the traditions of the Submarine Force are carried forward by the Sailors who serve, the families who stand beside them and the generations who follow in their footsteps.



For Riggs, the day also provided an opportunity to recognize those who made his return possible—and those who supported him throughout his 27 years of naval service.



“I want to thank the people who helped make this possible,” said Riggs. “My wife supported me throughout all my years of service, as did my sons and all the people here at Submarine Squadron 15. This is the finest military in the world. We’re doing what needs to be done, and we’re going where we need to go. Being here alongside USS Annapolis, a superb U.S. Navy fast-attack submarine, is an honor.”



Fifty years after raising the colors for America’s bicentennial, Riggs once again stood beneath the flag he proudly served—this time alongside a new generation of submariners continuing the watch.



The Sailors may change. The submarines may change. But the legacy of service, sacrifice and devotion to country remains eternal.



Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Submarine Squadron 15 oversees four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2026 Date Posted: 07.04.2026 07:19 Story ID: 569377 Location: GU Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Legacy Continues: Retired Submariner Returns to Guam 50 Years Later, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.