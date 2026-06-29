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    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis [Image 6 of 8]

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    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260704-N-EH855-1119 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 4, 2026) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Aaron Keen, executive officer of Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, right, and Lt. James Caliva, left, fold the national ensign to present to retired Cmdr. Allan Riggs, center, for the U.S. 250th birthday, July 4, 2026. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 07:19
    Photo ID: 9792103
    VIRIN: 260704-N-EH855-1119
    Resolution: 8120x5309
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis

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    USS Annapolis
    SSN 760
    SUBPAC
    PacificSubs
    Submarine
    Guam

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