Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis

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260704-N-EH855-1119 NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 4, 2026) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Aaron Keen, executive officer of Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, right, and Lt. James Caliva, left, fold the national ensign to present to retired Cmdr. Allan Riggs, center, for the U.S. 250th birthday, July 4, 2026. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)